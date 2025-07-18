Left Menu

Desperate Efforts for Indian Nurse's Survival in Yemen

The Indian government is working tirelessly to aid Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, who faces execution for murder in Yemen. Her execution has been temporarily stayed. Efforts include exploring diplomatic channels and negotiating with the victim's family to secure a pardon or pay 'blood money' according to Sharia law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:04 IST
The Indian government is sparing no effort in its attempts to secure the release of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse facing execution in Yemen for the murder of her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi.

Priya's execution, originally scheduled for July, has been temporarily stayed, buying time for further diplomatic and legal interventions. The Centre is striving to open diplomatic channels with Yemeni authorities and engage in dialogue with the victim's family, potentially negotiating a pardon through the traditional method of paying 'blood money' as laid out in Sharia law.

India's Supreme Court has been actively involved, with Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta urging continued efforts. As Priya remains confined in a Sana'a prison, representation by the organization 'Save Nimisha Priya – International Action Council' endeavors to facilitate negotiations, reflecting the grave urgency and complexity of the situation.

