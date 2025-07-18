Tensions Rise in Sweida: A Battle for Security in Southern Syria
Syrian security forces are set to redeploy in Sweida city to quell renewed clashes between Bedouin and Druze fighters. Despite a brief ceasefire, violence has escalated, involving Israeli strikes and international interventions. Both Israel and Syria commit to protecting the Druze minority amidst mounting tensions.
Syrian security forces are poised to redeploy in the Druze-majority city of Sweida as tensions with Bedouin tribes escalate, a move that puts significant strain on an already delicate truce in southern Syria.
The recent ceasefire, announced on Wednesday, temporarily halted the intense fighting that surfaced between Bedouin and Druze combatants in Sweida province. This tumultuous situation prompted the Syrian government to dispatch troops, leading to heightened violence. The conflict has drawn Israel's attention, declaring it won't permit Syria's Islamist-led government to station troops in the south, subsequently targeting Syrian forces in Sweida, the defense ministry, and near the presidential palace in Damascus.
In the wake of the truce, Syrian troops initially retreated from Sweida, but combat reignited late Thursday between Bedouin and Druze forces. Israel's military executed further strikes in the Sweida province. Israel views Syria's leadership as jihadist and promises to safeguard the Druze community, at odds with the U.S., which criticized recent Israeli actions. U.S. efforts have previously helped stabilize a truce, although tensions remain high as accusations and promises of protection for the Druze minority persist.
(With inputs from agencies.)
