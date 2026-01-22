Nepal Government Extends Probe Into Gen Z Movement Clashes

The Nepal government has extended the tenure of a panel investigating claims of excessive force during the Gen Z movement protests. The protests, which triggered the departure of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, saw fatal clashes with security forces.

The Council of Ministers made the decision following a request by the Home Ministry, government spokesperson Om Prakash Aryal announced. Initially granted three months, the panel's term will now continue for an additional 20 days.

Established under the interim government of Sushila Karki, the panel, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, aims to probe the September unrest where 77 people died. Human Rights Watch criticized the use of live ammunition against demonstrators during the crisis.