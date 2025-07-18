Maharashtra Renames Islampur to Ishwarpur Amid Ongoing Demands

On Friday, the Maharashtra Government took a significant step by renaming Islampur, a town in the Sangli district, to Ishwarpur. This decision, made during the state legislature on the final day of the monsoon session, reflects enduring local demands.

The announcement came on the heels of a cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday, where food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal detailed the plan to the legislative assembly. The government will now send the resolution to the Centre for approval, marking a procedural step in formalizing the name change.

This change comes after persistent lobbying by Shiv Pratisthan, a Hindutva organization, which had submitted a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate. The organization's head, Sambhaji Bhide, and his followers are firm in their resolve that a name change aligns with cultural sentiments, a request standing since 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)