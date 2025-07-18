Maharashtra Renames Islampur to Ishwarpur Amid Ongoing Demands
The Maharashtra Government has decided to rename Islampur in Sangli district to Ishwarpur. The announcement was made during the state legislature's monsoon session. The decision awaits approval from the Centre following a cabinet meeting, influenced by a longstanding demand from Hindutva groups led by Shiv Pratisthan.
On Friday, the Maharashtra Government took a significant step by renaming Islampur, a town in the Sangli district, to Ishwarpur. This decision, made during the state legislature on the final day of the monsoon session, reflects enduring local demands.
The announcement came on the heels of a cabinet meeting scheduled on Thursday, where food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal detailed the plan to the legislative assembly. The government will now send the resolution to the Centre for approval, marking a procedural step in formalizing the name change.
This change comes after persistent lobbying by Shiv Pratisthan, a Hindutva organization, which had submitted a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate. The organization's head, Sambhaji Bhide, and his followers are firm in their resolve that a name change aligns with cultural sentiments, a request standing since 1986.
