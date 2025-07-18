Discrimination Allegations at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Stir Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari staged a sit-in protest on Friday after his assistant was denied entry into the complex during the monsoon session's last day. The protest underscores growing tensions around security and entry protocols at the legislative complex.

Mitkari, an affiliate of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, expressed disappointment over the denial, describing it as shameful. He accused the authorities of practicing discrimination, pointing out that previous entries were granted even to individuals facing serious charges, while his assistant was barred despite holding official documents.

The protest comes on the heels of recent altercations within the Vidhan Bhavan premises, raising questions about security efficacy. Mitkari's stance has ignited a political debate, with opposition leaders criticizing the Mahayuti government for what they describe as an administrative lapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)