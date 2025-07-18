Left Menu

Discrimination Allegations at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Stir Controversy

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari staged a protest at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan after his assistant was denied entry due to a lack of a green pass. Mitkari accused the authorities of discrimination, citing instances where individuals with serious charges were allowed access. The incident highlights security and administrative concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:05 IST
Discrimination Allegations at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan Stir Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari staged a sit-in protest on Friday after his assistant was denied entry into the complex during the monsoon session's last day. The protest underscores growing tensions around security and entry protocols at the legislative complex.

Mitkari, an affiliate of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, expressed disappointment over the denial, describing it as shameful. He accused the authorities of practicing discrimination, pointing out that previous entries were granted even to individuals facing serious charges, while his assistant was barred despite holding official documents.

The protest comes on the heels of recent altercations within the Vidhan Bhavan premises, raising questions about security efficacy. Mitkari's stance has ignited a political debate, with opposition leaders criticizing the Mahayuti government for what they describe as an administrative lapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025