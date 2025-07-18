Left Menu

Greek Businessman Denies Drug Trafficking Allegations on Seized Ship

Spanish authorities seized the cargo ship Blume in 2023, finding over four tons of cocaine hidden among coffee beans. The vessel was formerly owned by a Greek businessman, who denies involvement in drug trafficking. Arrests have been made, but the main suspects await further investigation and trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant drug bust, Spanish authorities seized the cargo ship Blume in 2023, uncovering more than four tons of cocaine concealed among coffee beans destined for Europe. The former Greek owner of the vessel, represented by lawyer Sakis Kehagioglou, denies any involvement in drug smuggling activities.

The Blume, intercepted near the Canary Islands while en route from Brazil to Russia, was found carrying cocaine worth approximately $200 million. This operation marked one of Spain's largest drug seizures that year. The Greek businessman, his son, and a woman have been detained, although their identity remains undisclosed.

Investigations revealed that the Blume was monitored long before its capture, with British police receiving intelligence about the drug operation in September 2022. The ship was linked to the suspect, a former police officer with a criminal record, who established companies to manage the vessel. Its ownership changed hands to a Turkish company last May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

