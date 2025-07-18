Crimea Enforces Media Blackout Amid Rising Tensions

Authorities in Russian-controlled Crimea have announced an information blackout designed to counter Ukrainian drone, missile, and sabotage attacks. Sergei Aksyonov, head of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, signed a decree banning the publication of photos or videos that reveal the location of Russian forces or details of Ukrainian attacks.

The decree, adopted to ensure public and military facility security, reflects ongoing tensions as Ukraine continues to assert its claim over Crimea. Ukrainian forces have targeted Russian military assets and the Black Sea Fleet based on the peninsula, a move denied by Moscow.

The ban specifically targets the classification of military installations, weapons, and personnel, prohibiting any GPS coordinates or details of Ukrainian strike locations. This move aims to curtail frequent posts by bloggers and media detailing Ukrainian attacks, often criticized by authorities.

