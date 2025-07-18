Israel Permits Temporary Syrian Access in Sweida Amid Instability
Israel has agreed to allow limited access for Syrian internal security forces into the Sweida area over the next two days due to regional instability. This decision follows ongoing disruptions in southwest Syria, as stated by an unnamed Israeli official on Friday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant move, Israel announced it will permit limited access for Syrian internal security forces into Sweida, a southern region of Syria, due to current instability in the area.
The temporary arrangement, which will last 48 hours, was confirmed by an Israeli official on Friday, amid ongoing disruptions in southwest Syria.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Israel's decision is a direct response to the volatility in the region, aiming to stabilize the situation momentarily.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Forces Nab Key Militants in Manipur Operation
203 weapons including rifles, pistols recovered in major success for security forces in Manipur; IEDs, grenades also seized
203 weapons including rifles, pistols recovered in major success for security forces in Manipur; IEDs, grenades also seized
Pak security forces kill 30 terrorists trying to infiltrate from Afghanistan
Karnataka BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes CM Siddaramaiah, Cites Political Instability