Judicial Impeachment Drama: The Case Against Justice Yashwant Varma

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal emphasized that the possible impeachment of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma is an initiative solely driven by the Members of Parliament, with the government staying detached from the process.

Meghwal explained in an interview with PTI Videos that an in-house committee report already submitted its findings on allegations against Justice Varma. Parliament holds the right to remove judges from their posts, requiring a significant number of MP endorsements to move forward with an impeachment process.

Justice Varma has challenged the report, alleging misconduct, by moving to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the government is set to push a removal motion in the upcoming Monsoon session. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed his party's MPs would support the motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)