Bomb Scares in Delhi Schools: Parents Wary as Hoax Emails Continue

In an unprecedented wave of bomb threat hoaxes, over 45 schools across Delhi have received alarming emails this week, urging many parents to keep their children home. Friday marked another round of these threats, leaving families on edge despite assurances from authorities.

Though all threats have been confirmed as hoaxes by security teams, the psychological impact on communities is palpable. Parmita Sharma, a parent from Richmond School, voiced her concerns, noting the decision to have her child skip school amidst the uncertainty.

Security measures have been significantly heightened, with Delhi Police conducting thorough inspections across affected areas. Schools like Sovereign Public School resumed operations after receiving the all-clear, but the episode underscores the need for increased vigilance and mental well-being support for students and parents.