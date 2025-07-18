Left Menu

CBI Crackdown: Officer Arrested for Rs 1 Crore Bribe Scheme

The CBI has arrested Mahender Singh, an officer of the Central Bureau of Narcotics, for allegedly demanding a Rs one crore bribe from a farmer to avoid implicating him in a narcotics case. Singh, stationed in Madhya Pradesh, was caught alongside accomplice Jagdish Menariya during a sting operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:01 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Mahender Singh, a Central Bureau of Narcotics officer, for allegedly soliciting a one-crore rupee bribe from a farmer. The arrest took place after the officer threatened to entangle the farmer in a fabricated narcotics case.

Singh, stationed in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in conjunction with Jagdish Menariya for accepting a three-lakh rupee installment of the demanded bribe. The farmer reported that Singh had seized 400 kilograms of opium husk from his fields, leading to continuous intimidation for money.

The CBI ensnared the duo following a thorough investigation, capturing them during a planned exchange of the bribe. The farmer, who had already paid a significant portion of the bribe, turned to the CBI for relief from the officer's coercive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

