Israel-Syria Conflict Reaches New Heights in Sweida
Israel has granted Syrian forces limited access to southern Sweida amid ongoing clashes between Druze fighters and tribal groups. Despite a recent truce, violence has escalated, prompting Israel's intervention. Meanwhile, UN agencies voice concerns about human rights violations and call for humanitarian aid access.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:33 IST
Israel has permitted restricted Syrian force entry into the Sweida region, following intense hostilities in Syria's Druze city, according to an Israeli official on Friday.
Violence spiked despite a Wednesday truce, with Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters clashing. Israel's military has launched attacks and pledged protection for the Druze community.
UN agencies demand accountability for alleged rights violations amid the ongoing conflict, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid. Diplomatic tensions rise as Israel and the US diverge on military actions in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
