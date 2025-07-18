Israel-Syria Conflict Reaches New Heights in Sweida

Israel has permitted restricted Syrian force entry into the Sweida region, following intense hostilities in Syria's Druze city, according to an Israeli official on Friday.

Violence spiked despite a Wednesday truce, with Bedouin tribes and Druze fighters clashing. Israel's military has launched attacks and pledged protection for the Druze community.

UN agencies demand accountability for alleged rights violations amid the ongoing conflict, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid. Diplomatic tensions rise as Israel and the US diverge on military actions in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)