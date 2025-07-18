Eviction Tensions in Assam: Arrests Follow Security Forces' Clash with Alleged Encroachers

In Assam, heightened tensions erupted into violence during an eviction drive in the Paikan Reserve Forest, resulting in one casualty and injuries to more than 20 individuals, including law enforcement personnel. The state government, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, swiftly responded by arresting ten suspects linked to the incident.

The conflict arose after a significant eviction operation on July 12 aimed to clear approximately 135 hectares of illegally occupied land, primarily affecting Bengali-speaking Muslim families. Though the area had been declared clear post-eviction, temporary shelters remained, adding to the friction.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of exacerbating the situation through inflammatory speeches. Authorities are investigating the speeches' potential role in the unrest that followed, while emphasizing their commitment to restoring order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)