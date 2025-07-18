Left Menu

Fraudulent Marriage Scheme Unveiled in Punjab

A mother-daughter team in Punjab orchestrated a deceptive scheme targeting bachelors eager to emigrate to Canada. Pretending to arrange marriages with her daughter Harpreet, Sukhdarshan Kaur extracted large sums from victims seeking a new life abroad. Police uncovered the scam, identifying seven victims and arresting three suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:17 IST
Fraudulent Marriage Scheme Unveiled in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation from Punjab's Ludhiana district, a mother-daughter duo has been implicated in a cunning scheme to defraud hopeful emigrants to Canada. Sukhdarshan Kaur, along with her daughter Harpreet, allegedly targeted bachelors eager to settle overseas by offering fraudulent marriage promises.

Authorities revealed that the duo's modus operandi involved using Harpreet's photos and videos to lure prospective grooms into believing they could marry and relocate. The scheme unraveled when a raid on a staged engagement exposed the deceit, with seven victims currently identified, many of whom paid hefty sums hoping to secure a marriage and subsequent migration.

Investigations led to the arrest of Sukhdarshan and two accomplices, as police examine the full extent of the fraudulent operation. A case involving charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and conspiracy has been lodged, with officers working to retrieve lost funds and provide justice to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025