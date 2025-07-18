Fraudulent Marriage Scheme Unveiled in Punjab

In a shocking revelation from Punjab's Ludhiana district, a mother-daughter duo has been implicated in a cunning scheme to defraud hopeful emigrants to Canada. Sukhdarshan Kaur, along with her daughter Harpreet, allegedly targeted bachelors eager to settle overseas by offering fraudulent marriage promises.

Authorities revealed that the duo's modus operandi involved using Harpreet's photos and videos to lure prospective grooms into believing they could marry and relocate. The scheme unraveled when a raid on a staged engagement exposed the deceit, with seven victims currently identified, many of whom paid hefty sums hoping to secure a marriage and subsequent migration.

Investigations led to the arrest of Sukhdarshan and two accomplices, as police examine the full extent of the fraudulent operation. A case involving charges of criminal breach of trust, cheating, and conspiracy has been lodged, with officers working to retrieve lost funds and provide justice to the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)