Disturbing Exploitation: False Job Promises and Heinous Crimes

A Navi Mumbai man has been arrested for raping and impregnating a woman under the false pretense of a job opportunity in Dubai. The incidents occurred between January and March, with the perpetrator already detained for a separate crime. Investigations reveal multiple accusations at different police stations.
A Navi Mumbai-based man has been apprehended for allegedly raping and impregnating a woman, having lured her with a job offer in Dubai, as reported by local police on Friday.
According to a complaint lodged on June 17, the victim suffered the abuse between January and March this year, a Vashi police station official disclosed.
The 55-year-old suspect, detained on July 15 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and other offenses, was found in Thane jail due to a separate case. Further investigation indicates he is similarly accused in various other jurisdictions, informed sub-inspector Babasaheb Sangle.
