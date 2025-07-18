Left Menu

Disturbing Exploitation: False Job Promises and Heinous Crimes

A Navi Mumbai man has been arrested for raping and impregnating a woman under the false pretense of a job opportunity in Dubai. The incidents occurred between January and March, with the perpetrator already detained for a separate crime. Investigations reveal multiple accusations at different police stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:44 IST
  • India

A Navi Mumbai-based man has been apprehended for allegedly raping and impregnating a woman, having lured her with a job offer in Dubai, as reported by local police on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged on June 17, the victim suffered the abuse between January and March this year, a Vashi police station official disclosed.

The 55-year-old suspect, detained on July 15 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and other offenses, was found in Thane jail due to a separate case. Further investigation indicates he is similarly accused in various other jurisdictions, informed sub-inspector Babasaheb Sangle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

