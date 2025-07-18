Maharashtra's Alleged Honeytrap Scandal: No Evidence Found
The Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed the legislative assembly, denying any cases of blackmail through honeytraps. Despite a complaint lodged in Nashik, later withdrawn, and demands from Congress MLA Nana Patole for a formal statement about alleged rackets, Fadnavis stated no evidence exists supporting these claims.
In a recent legislative assembly meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared that no evidence has emerged regarding blackmail cases through honeytraps in the state. His comments came following a Nashik woman's complaint, which was ultimately retracted.
This issue was brought to light by Congress MLA Nana Patole, who had previously urged the government to address alleged honeytrap operations said to target officials in regions such as Thane, Nashik, and the Mantralaya in Mumbai. Patole claimed to have evidence supporting these allegations.
The session concluded with Speaker Rahul Narwekar instructing the government to release an official statement before the monsoon session's end on Friday. Nonetheless, Fadnavis insisted no 'honey' or 'trap' claims have been substantiated.
