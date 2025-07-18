Italy's Defence Dilemma: War Fears Amid Stark Pacifism

A recent survey by the Centre for Social Investment Studies (CENSIS) has highlighted divergent views among Italians regarding military engagement and defense priorities. Though 31% anticipate Italy's involvement in a war in the next five years, only a slim 16% of those eligible to fight would volunteer to take up arms, reflecting a strong national inclination towards pacifism.

Amid growing geopolitical tensions and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Italy plans to escalate its defense expenditure alongside other NATO countries. Despite this, a significant portion of the population remains dubious about rearmament strategies. Merely a quarter of the population supports higher military budgets at the cost of welfare, with only a minority backing the acquisition of nuclear armaments.

While defense spending in Italy has risen by 46% over the past decade, standing at $586 per capita, it remains low compared to nations like the United States or Norway. Nonetheless, 49% of Italians advocate for a reinforced NATO, and 58% endorse the creation of a unified European Union defense system, highlighting a preference for collective security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)