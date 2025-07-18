Left Menu

Global Interest in Mission Karmayogi: A New Era for Civil Service Training

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Friday that nations like Bangladesh, South Africa, and the Maldives are interested in India's Mission Karmayogi. The program aims to enhance civil servant training. Accompanying the launch of NSCSTI 2.0, the initiative promotes innovative training approaches and cooperative federalism.

Updated: 18-07-2025 18:54 IST
  • India

Nations such as Bangladesh, South Africa, and the Maldives have expressed interest in India's Mission Karmayogi, a program designed to enhance the capacity of civil servants, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This initiative aims to elevate the standards of governance and civil service training globally.

Launched in September 2020, Mission Karmayogi focuses on breaking down barriers between the public and private sectors to incorporate best practices. Singh emphasized this during the launch of the National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutes 2.0 (NSCSTI 2.0), a development by the Capacity Building Commission aimed at evolving India's civil service training infrastructure.

NSCSTI 2.0 represents a comprehensive approach to advance civil services training through a digitally aligned and hybrid learning model. By adopting feedback from over 160 training institutes, the new framework embodies a field-informed strategy aimed at fostering a more cooperative and competitive federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

