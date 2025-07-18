Hardeep Singh Puri Urges Petroleum Dealers to Lead India’s Green Energy Shift

In a significant and forward-looking address, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, urged petroleum dealers across India to transform into active agents of the country’s energy transition. Speaking at the Plenary Session of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) Conclave held yesterday, the Minister laid out a comprehensive roadmap for how India’s vast fuel retail network can evolve in step with the nation’s dynamic energy landscape.

The event, attended by a wide spectrum of fuel retailers, policymakers, and industry experts, became a platform to reimagine the role of petroleum dealers—not merely as fuel distributors but as key stakeholders in India’s vision of energy self-reliance and sustainability.

Moving from Retailers to Energy Entrepreneurs

Shri Puri called on petroleum dealers to embrace technology, innovation, and diversified services to emerge as energy entrepreneurs rather than remaining confined to traditional fuel sales. He proposed a reimagining of retail outlets as multi-service energy hubs, where customers not only refuel but also engage with an array of value-added services.

“The future is not just about petrol or diesel. It is about transforming your outlet into a centre of excellence, a community service hub, and a pillar of India’s energy security,” the Minister said.

He urged the fraternity to focus on:

EV charging infrastructure

Rooftop solar installations

Digital payment systems

Battery swapping stations

Clean and accessible sanitation facilities

Automated fuel dispensing and monitoring systems

The aim, he said, is to usher in a new era of transparency, safety, and consumer trust while generating Non-Fuel Revenue (NFR).

Acknowledging Challenges, Ensuring Consultation

Shri Puri acknowledged long-standing concerns related to dealer commissions, operational costs, and freight disparities. Reiterating the Ministry’s commitment to fair and inclusive dialogue, he emphasized that policy decisions will be guided by consultation, not confrontation.

He cited the October 2024 revision of dealer margins and intra-state freight rationalisation as examples of responsive governance. Moreover, structured platforms for grievance redressal and feedback are being strengthened to support petroleum dealers better.

“You are the vital interface between the Indian citizen and the national energy grid. We value your service and we are here to listen,” he assured.

Charting India's Energy Success: Biofuels, CNG, and LPG Milestones

The Minister showcased India’s remarkable achievements in the energy sector over the past decade. Notably:

20% ethanol blending achieved in 2025, up from 1.53% in 2014

₹1.4 lakh crore saved in foreign exchange

238 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil substitution

717 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions reduced

₹1.21 lakh crore paid directly to farmers

He also highlighted:

Expansion of CNG stations from 738 in 2014 to over 8,100 in 2025

Provision of 10.33 crore LPG connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana, empowering rural women

“These numbers are not just milestones. They are proof of our collective success in moving toward a cleaner, more self-reliant India,” Shri Puri said.

Dealer Network: India’s Grassroots Energy Infrastructure

Appreciating the dedication of over 70,000 retail fuel outlets that serve 67 million customers daily, Shri Puri emphasized the strategic and social importance of dealers. From Ladakh to Lakshadweep, petroleum dealers ensure uninterrupted fuel availability—even during natural disasters, elections, or health emergencies.

He envisioned a future where fuel stations act as:

Crisis response centers

Public information nodes

Health campaign platforms

Digital finance points

Such diversification, he said, would strengthen the local economy while expanding opportunities for fuel dealers.

Enhancing Digital Readiness and Workforce Skills

The Minister underscored the need for upskilling staff at retail outlets to improve:

Customer service

Safety and hygiene protocols

Digital competence for payment and billing systems

He stressed the adoption of tamper-proof technologies, automated fuel management, and AI-based monitoring systems to ensure accuracy and eliminate malpractices. Such measures would boost consumer confidence and streamline operations.

Preparing for a Viksit Bharat: A Dealer’s Role in Nation-Building

Shri Puri linked the petroleum dealer network directly to India’s ambition of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. He emphasized that energy justice—ensuring availability, affordability, and accessibility—will be achieved only when petroleum dealers embrace innovation and sustainability.

“Let this conclave not just be a gathering of peers. Let it be a turning point—a moment to look beyond margins and step into the heart of India’s energy transformation,” Shri Puri said in his concluding remarks.

He called for partnerships between dealers and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to expedite the rollout of new services and infrastructure that support India’s energy transition.

Looking Ahead: From Fossil Fuels to Future Fuels

As India progresses towards reducing dependency on imported crude oil and expands its renewable and alternative energy footprint, petroleum dealers will remain the fulcrum of this transition. Shri Puri’s address underscored the government's support in empowering dealers to thrive in this new energy paradigm.

The event closed with enthusiastic responses from AIPDA members, who expressed appreciation for the government’s inclusive approach and committed to actively participate in India’s evolving energy journey.