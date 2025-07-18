Security Forces Arrest Six Naxalites: March Towards Naxal-Free India

In a significant victory for the security forces, six Naxalites were killed during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, authorities confirmed on Friday. The gunfight erupted in Abujhmad's dense forests as joint security teams conducted an anti-Naxal operation following intelligence on extremist presence.

The operation has since yielded six Maoist bodies, along with weapons, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, explosive materials, and daily essentials, Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P informed the press. This action underlines the government's robust stance against Naxalism, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah steering a resolute march towards a Naxal-free India by March 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the courage of the involved security personnel, mentioning the elimination of 221 Naxalites across the state this year, with 204 fatalities recorded in the Bastar division alone. The BJP-led state's intensified operations reiterate their commitment to eradicating the Maoist threat from the region.