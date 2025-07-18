Left Menu

Security Forces Arrest Six Naxalites: March Towards Naxal-Free India

Six Naxalites were neutralized by security forces in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, during an anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Abujhmad. The operation reflects the commitment to a Naxal-free India by March 31, 2026, as declared by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narayanpur | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:31 IST
Security Forces Arrest Six Naxalites: March Towards Naxal-Free India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory for the security forces, six Naxalites were killed during a fierce encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, authorities confirmed on Friday. The gunfight erupted in Abujhmad's dense forests as joint security teams conducted an anti-Naxal operation following intelligence on extremist presence.

The operation has since yielded six Maoist bodies, along with weapons, including AK-47 and SLR rifles, explosive materials, and daily essentials, Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P informed the press. This action underlines the government's robust stance against Naxalism, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah steering a resolute march towards a Naxal-free India by March 2026.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the courage of the involved security personnel, mentioning the elimination of 221 Naxalites across the state this year, with 204 fatalities recorded in the Bastar division alone. The BJP-led state's intensified operations reiterate their commitment to eradicating the Maoist threat from the region.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025