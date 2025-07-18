Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Urges Police to Embrace Technology and Serve Public with Respect

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the police's noble role in solving people's problems and urged officers to treat the public with respect. Addressing Deputy Superintendents of Police at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, he stressed the importance of embracing new technology and maintaining law and order effectively.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighted the critical role police play in addressing public grievances, describing their work as noble during an interaction with Deputy Superintendents of Police at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery.

Stalin called for a respectful approach towards the public, urging the police to listen patiently and ensure fair and prompt services. He also emphasized the importance of updating officers' knowledge in technology and scientific investigation methods.

Congratulating the newly trained officers, Stalin stressed the need for planned efforts in maintaining law and order. The event saw participation from top police officials, marking the completion of training for several officers at the academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

