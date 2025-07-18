Tensions Rise as China Rebukes Philippines Over Taiwan and Maritime Issues
China expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Philippines over actions regarding Taiwan and maritime security. Department of Asian Affairs Director-General Liu Jinsong delivered a stern message to Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to the representations.
China has formally expressed its displeasure with the Philippines regarding recent statements and actions related to Taiwan, as well as maritime and security issues. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Friday, following diplomatic exchanges this week.
Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, communicated China's 'stern representations' and voiced 'strong dissatisfaction' to Jaime FlorCruz, the Philippine Ambassador to China. This diplomatic action underscores the rising tensions between the two nations.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet issued a public response to China's representations, leaving the diplomatic community awaiting further developments in this unfolding situation.
