Left Menu

Tensions Rise as China Rebukes Philippines Over Taiwan and Maritime Issues

China expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Philippines over actions regarding Taiwan and maritime security. Department of Asian Affairs Director-General Liu Jinsong delivered a stern message to Philippine Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to respond to the representations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:46 IST
Tensions Rise as China Rebukes Philippines Over Taiwan and Maritime Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has formally expressed its displeasure with the Philippines regarding recent statements and actions related to Taiwan, as well as maritime and security issues. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Friday, following diplomatic exchanges this week.

Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs, communicated China's 'stern representations' and voiced 'strong dissatisfaction' to Jaime FlorCruz, the Philippine Ambassador to China. This diplomatic action underscores the rising tensions between the two nations.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet issued a public response to China's representations, leaving the diplomatic community awaiting further developments in this unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025