Alarming Bandit Rampage: Over 100 Abducted in Nigeria

Gunmen unleashed terror on Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, killing at least six and abducting over 100 individuals, including many women and children, according to local sources on Friday.

The brazen attack underscores the intensifying plight presented by heavily armed gangs known as bandits, notorious for their recent havoc in the region. Thousands have been kidnapped, hundreds killed, and traveling by road or farming has become perilous in the area. The bandits invaded the Kairu community in a shocking daytime assault around 1040 GMT, an eyewitness and affected resident, Abubakar Isa, informed Reuters.

Corroborating the chilling account, local lawmaker Hamisu Faru revealed that the assailants systematically went from house to house, abducting no fewer than 100 people. Another resident, Mohammed Usman, recounted a town laid siege to for nearly two hours, forcing thousands to flee in search of safety. Despite these revelations, Zamfara police have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

