Left Menu

Alarming Bandit Rampage: Over 100 Abducted in Nigeria

In Zamfara state, Nigeria, gunmen killed at least six people and abducted over 100, including women and children. This attack reflects a disturbing pattern of violence by local bandits, causing widespread fear and unrest in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:52 IST
Alarming Bandit Rampage: Over 100 Abducted in Nigeria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gunmen unleashed terror on Nigeria's northwest Zamfara state, killing at least six and abducting over 100 individuals, including many women and children, according to local sources on Friday.

The brazen attack underscores the intensifying plight presented by heavily armed gangs known as bandits, notorious for their recent havoc in the region. Thousands have been kidnapped, hundreds killed, and traveling by road or farming has become perilous in the area. The bandits invaded the Kairu community in a shocking daytime assault around 1040 GMT, an eyewitness and affected resident, Abubakar Isa, informed Reuters.

Corroborating the chilling account, local lawmaker Hamisu Faru revealed that the assailants systematically went from house to house, abducting no fewer than 100 people. Another resident, Mohammed Usman, recounted a town laid siege to for nearly two hours, forcing thousands to flee in search of safety. Despite these revelations, Zamfara police have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025