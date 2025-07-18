Left Menu

Tractor Trolley Owner Arrested for Alleged Assault: A Community on Edge

A man named Asif, accused of raping two women from another community, has been apprehended by police. Utilizing his agricultural work contacts, he manipulated victims through false promises. Legal proceedings are now underway following the registration of an FIR based on family complaints.

Updated: 18-07-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:09 IST
A man identified as Asif has been apprehended by police on charges of raping two women in Gaura Chauraha. This arrest raises concerns about community safety.

According to Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, Asif worked in agriculture, often interacting with locals. He would use these interactions to manipulate women through deceptive promises.

The arrest followed complaints from the victims' families, with an FIR filed. The police confirmed that legal actions are being pursued to bring justice in this grave situation.

