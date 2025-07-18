Left Menu

Cardinal Pizzaballa's Humanitarian Mission Amidst Conflict in Gaza

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa traveled to Gaza to provide aid following an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic church. Despite Israel classifying the incident as a mistake, Vatican officials expressed skepticism. The cardinal brought essential supplies for the community, emphasizing the church's enduring presence despite the ongoing conflict.

18-07-2025
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa ventured into Gaza on Friday to deliver aid after a controversial Israeli strike on the enclave's only Catholic church resulted in casualties and damage. The strike killed three people and injured several others, with photos showing the church's roof sustaining damage near the main cross.

Despite Israeli claims of an error, skepticism persists among Vatican officials, noting the lack of accountability in previous similar incidents. Pizzaballa's visit included delivering essential supplies and underscoring the Catholic church's continued presence in the region amid the ongoing military conflict.

Pope Leo has called for peace and protection for civilians, urging an end to the violence. However, tensions remain high as global leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, react to the continuation of hostilities. Alongside the Greek Orthodox Patriarch, the cardinal is committed to supporting both Christians and the wider community in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

