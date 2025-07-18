Scandal Unveiled: Pharmacies, Politics, and Allegations

The Congress has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of not investigating PCI Chairman Montu Patel rigorously in a significant financial scandal.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil claimed the leniency could be due to Patel's ties with the BJP, as he remains unarrested despite serious charges.

The CBI's investigation reveals systematic irregularities in pharmacy college accreditations, prompting demands for transparency and reforms in the Pharmacy Council of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)