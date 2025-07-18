Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Pharmacies, Politics, and Allegations

The Congress criticized the CBI for a lenient investigation against PCI Chairman Montu Patel in a multi-crore scam. Allegations against Patel include corruption in pharmacy college approvals and a prior connection to the BJP. The opposition demands transparency and a reconstitution of the Pharmacy Council of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:37 IST
The Congress has accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of not investigating PCI Chairman Montu Patel rigorously in a significant financial scandal.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil claimed the leniency could be due to Patel's ties with the BJP, as he remains unarrested despite serious charges.

The CBI's investigation reveals systematic irregularities in pharmacy college accreditations, prompting demands for transparency and reforms in the Pharmacy Council of India.

