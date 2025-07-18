Crackdown on Fake Pharmaceuticals: Factory Owner Arrested in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended Devi Dayal Gupta, the owner of a factory accused of producing fake medications by imitating renowned pharmaceutical companies.

Gupta, who owned Dr Mittal Laboratories, was arrested in Dehradun. Before his arrest, several members of the gang had already been detained. The factory manufactured counterfeit medicines since 2021, which were then decorated with fake packaging and sold across north India.

The illicit operation included reproductions of medications from prestigious companies like Glenmark, Alkem Health Science, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The STF's investigation unraveled a criminal network, revealing over a crore tablets and lakhs of capsules circulated in fake wrappers.

