Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Pharmaceuticals: Factory Owner Arrested in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force arrested Devi Dayal Gupta for manufacturing fake medicines in his factory, mimicking top pharmaceutical companies' products. The accused, along with three others, had been distributing counterfeit drugs across north India. The operation unveiled a major fake drug syndicate operating since 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:53 IST
Crackdown on Fake Pharmaceuticals: Factory Owner Arrested in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended Devi Dayal Gupta, the owner of a factory accused of producing fake medications by imitating renowned pharmaceutical companies.

Gupta, who owned Dr Mittal Laboratories, was arrested in Dehradun. Before his arrest, several members of the gang had already been detained. The factory manufactured counterfeit medicines since 2021, which were then decorated with fake packaging and sold across north India.

The illicit operation included reproductions of medications from prestigious companies like Glenmark, Alkem Health Science, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The STF's investigation unraveled a criminal network, revealing over a crore tablets and lakhs of capsules circulated in fake wrappers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025