India's Stance on EU's Sanctions Against Russia

The Ministry of External Affairs of India has clarified its position on the European Union's newest sanctions against Russia, emphasizing that India does not endorse unilateral sanctions. This response comes after the EU's latest round of punitive measures, particularly targeting Russia's energy trade.

The 18th sanctions package from the European Union aims to curb Russia's energy revenue, including an import ban on petroleum products refined from Russian crude oil. Importantly, this includes the naming of India's Vadinar Refinery, where Russian energy giant Rosneft has a significant stake.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reinforced India's stance on energy security, highlighting its legal commitments and addressing concerns over potential double standards in energy trade. The EU's external policy chief Kaja Kallas described these measures as some of the strongest yet against Russia.

