Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Intervenes in High-Stakes Murder Investigation

The Karnataka High Court directed BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj to appear for questioning over the murder of a rowdy-sheeter. Classed as the fifth accused in the FIR, Basavaraj demands its quashing, alleging no merit. Legal proceedings continue amid allegations of police manipulation and temporary relief from arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:50 IST
Karnataka High Court Intervenes in High-Stakes Murder Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has called BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj for questioning in connection with the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu. Scheduled for July 19, the inquiry must comply with Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

Accused as the fifth suspect, Basavaraj aims to quash the FIR, citing it as groundless. The case has escalated with allegations from Vijayalakshmi, Shivaprakash's mother, who insists she never named Basavaraj in her initial complaint, questioning police actions.

During proceedings, the prosecution suggested Basavaraj might have influenced the complainant. The High Court has offered him temporary relief, preventing his arrest until Monday. Basavaraj now challenges the police notice issued against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025