Karnataka High Court Intervenes in High-Stakes Murder Investigation
The Karnataka High Court directed BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj to appear for questioning over the murder of a rowdy-sheeter. Classed as the fifth accused in the FIR, Basavaraj demands its quashing, alleging no merit. Legal proceedings continue amid allegations of police manipulation and temporary relief from arrest.
The Karnataka High Court has called BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj for questioning in connection with the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu. Scheduled for July 19, the inquiry must comply with Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).
Accused as the fifth suspect, Basavaraj aims to quash the FIR, citing it as groundless. The case has escalated with allegations from Vijayalakshmi, Shivaprakash's mother, who insists she never named Basavaraj in her initial complaint, questioning police actions.
During proceedings, the prosecution suggested Basavaraj might have influenced the complainant. The High Court has offered him temporary relief, preventing his arrest until Monday. Basavaraj now challenges the police notice issued against him.
