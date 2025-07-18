Karnataka High Court Intervenes in High-Stakes Murder Investigation

The Karnataka High Court has called BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj for questioning in connection with the murder of Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu. Scheduled for July 19, the inquiry must comply with Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

Accused as the fifth suspect, Basavaraj aims to quash the FIR, citing it as groundless. The case has escalated with allegations from Vijayalakshmi, Shivaprakash's mother, who insists she never named Basavaraj in her initial complaint, questioning police actions.

During proceedings, the prosecution suggested Basavaraj might have influenced the complainant. The High Court has offered him temporary relief, preventing his arrest until Monday. Basavaraj now challenges the police notice issued against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)