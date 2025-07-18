Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle
Federal Judge Loren AliKhan has reinstated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission, ruling her firing by Donald Trump was illegal. Trump's removal of independent agency officials is contested, with potential implications for other agencies. Legal proceedings are anticipated to reach the Supreme Court.
In a significant legal ruling, US District Judge Loren AliKhan has reinstated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission, affirming that her last dismissal by President Donald Trump was unlawful. This decision could ignite a series of legal challenges involving the autonomy of independent federal agencies.
The ruling from Judge AliKhan cited the 1935 Supreme Court decision in Humphrey's Executor, which protects FTC commissioners from being removed without cause. While the judgment permits Slaughter to resume her role, the Trump administration plans to appeal, possibly escalating the matter to the Supreme Court.
This development is part of a larger struggle over presidential dismissal powers concerning independent agencies, with Trump's dismissals already challenging the National Labor Relations Board and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. As the legal framework faces scrutiny, this case may extend its impact across agencies like the Federal Reserve.
