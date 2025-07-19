Left Menu

Israel Opens Temporary Corridor for Syrian Forces Amidst Sweida Turmoil

Israel allows limited access for Syrian forces into Sweida after intense violence in the Druze area kills over 300 people. Despite previous strikes on Syrian troops, this move aims to prevent further clashes. Both Israel and Syria face internal and international pressure to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:11 IST
Israel Opens Temporary Corridor for Syrian Forces Amidst Sweida Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, Israel has agreed to permit limited entry of Syrian forces into the Sweida region for 48 hours. This decision follows a week of intense violence in the predominantly Druze area, resulting in over 300 casualties. The Sweida province has been embroiled in violent clashes between Bedouin fighters and Druze factions, raising alarm both domestically and internationally.

While Syrian authorities are coordinating efforts to stabilize the area, Damascus troops, earlier accused of violations against Druze residents, faced Israeli airstrikes before retreating under a truce on Wednesday. Israel's temporary concession comes amidst pressure to protect the Druze community, aligning with appeals from Israel's Druze minority and international actors like the U.S. Israel, wary of Syria's Islamist-led governance, remains committed to preventing further bloodshed.

The violence has displaced families and restricted access to basic utilities in Sweida. Despite a temporary ceasefire, fighting continues in the outskirts with limited humanitarian aid reaching the area. The UN and international entities urge accountability for alleged rights violations, while regional dynamics between Syria, Israel, and the U.S. pose a complex backdrop to the unfolding conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025