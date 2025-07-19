Israel Opens Temporary Corridor for Syrian Forces Amidst Sweida Turmoil

In a significant move, Israel has agreed to permit limited entry of Syrian forces into the Sweida region for 48 hours. This decision follows a week of intense violence in the predominantly Druze area, resulting in over 300 casualties. The Sweida province has been embroiled in violent clashes between Bedouin fighters and Druze factions, raising alarm both domestically and internationally.

While Syrian authorities are coordinating efforts to stabilize the area, Damascus troops, earlier accused of violations against Druze residents, faced Israeli airstrikes before retreating under a truce on Wednesday. Israel's temporary concession comes amidst pressure to protect the Druze community, aligning with appeals from Israel's Druze minority and international actors like the U.S. Israel, wary of Syria's Islamist-led governance, remains committed to preventing further bloodshed.

The violence has displaced families and restricted access to basic utilities in Sweida. Despite a temporary ceasefire, fighting continues in the outskirts with limited humanitarian aid reaching the area. The UN and international entities urge accountability for alleged rights violations, while regional dynamics between Syria, Israel, and the U.S. pose a complex backdrop to the unfolding conflict.

