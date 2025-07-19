Judge Modifies Injunction on Trump's Election Order
A U.S. federal judge has altered a previous injunction limiting President Trump's executive order on elections, now affecting only 19 states involved in the lawsuit. Despite this, an overlapping injunction continues to apply nationwide. The ruling follows a Supreme Court decision impacting nationwide injunctions.
A federal judge adjusted a key ruling pertaining to President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at transforming U.S. elections.
This change locks the injunction to 19 states that initiated litigation, aligning with a Supreme Court decision limiting nationwide injunctions. The modification retains little practical effect due to a separate nationwide injunction.
The Department of Justice has yet to comment as further litigation, spurred by Democrats and civil rights organizations, continues to unfold.
