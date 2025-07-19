Devastation in Odesa: Russia's Drone Onslaught

In the early hours of Saturday, Russian forces executed a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, setting a multi-storey apartment building ablaze and killing one resident, as confirmed by Mayor Hennady Trukhanov.

Trukhanov reported that emergency crews are operating in enhanced mode as they work to compile the number of injured individuals. He stated that at least 20 drones targeted the city, a frequent recipient of Russian aggression, with visual evidence showing a towering inferno and smoke pouring from windows.

Amidst the chaos, parents were observed carrying their children to safety, underscoring the dire situation faced by Odesa's residents as they contend with the ongoing threat of attacks.

