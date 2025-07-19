Left Menu

Devastation in Odesa: Russia's Drone Onslaught

Russian forces launched a significant drone assault on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, resulting in a fatality and damaging multiple buildings. Emergency crews are currently assessing the situation and addressing the aftermath. The attack is part of ongoing hostilities, highlighting the city's vulnerability to such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 04:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Saturday, Russian forces executed a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, setting a multi-storey apartment building ablaze and killing one resident, as confirmed by Mayor Hennady Trukhanov.

Trukhanov reported that emergency crews are operating in enhanced mode as they work to compile the number of injured individuals. He stated that at least 20 drones targeted the city, a frequent recipient of Russian aggression, with visual evidence showing a towering inferno and smoke pouring from windows.

Amidst the chaos, parents were observed carrying their children to safety, underscoring the dire situation faced by Odesa's residents as they contend with the ongoing threat of attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

