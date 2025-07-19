Journalists Arrested at Bridge Protest Sparks Immigration Debate
Thirteen people, including two journalists, were arrested during a Cincinnati protest against the detention of Egyptian immigrant and hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman. The demonstrators obstructed a bridge between Cincinnati and Kentucky. Arrest charges included rioting and failure to disperse. Similar incidents of journalist arrests occur nationwide in immigration protest coverage.
- Country:
- United States
In Cincinnati, a protest against the detention of a former hospital chaplain led to the arrest of at least 13 participants, including two journalists. Demonstrators obstructed a bridge crossing into Kentucky, creating significant traffic disruptions.
In addition to local tensions, journalists face increased risks nationwide while covering immigration protests. More than two dozen reporters have been injured or arrested this year, with incidents reported in cities like Los Angeles and Atlanta.
The Cincinnati demonstration highlighted the contentious environment around immigration issues. It saw charged scenes, including altercations between protesters and officers, and has thrown a spotlight on the complexities of covering such protests.
- READ MORE ON:
- journalists
- arrests
- protests
- Cincinnati
- immigration
- detention
- bridge
- demonstration
- ICE
- charges
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: 85 flood-affected bridges, roads to be repaired in Palghar, say officials
Man rescued from flooded river bridge in Maharashtra’s Palghar district
Valley bridge work at Ojri on Yamunotri National Highway resumes, Silai Band road restored
Habeas corpus pleas in Cal HC over 'detention' of migrant labourers from Bengal in Odisha: TMC MP
Divided US appeals court blocks enforcement of Texas state immigration law