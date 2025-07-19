Judge Blocks Trump's Order Against ICC Advocates

A U.S. federal judge has halted the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order that targeted individuals working with the International Criminal Court. The ruling comes after a lawsuit filed by two human rights advocates challenging the order's constitutionality.

The executive order aimed to impose economic and travel sanctions on people linked to ICC investigations of U.S. citizens and allies, including Israel. Judge Nancy Torresen labeled the order as an unconstitutional restriction on free speech, arguing it extends beyond necessary bounds.

Sanctions have already been placed on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan by the U.S. Treasury Department. The order has been widely criticized internationally, with the ICC and numerous countries condemning the move.

(With inputs from agencies.)