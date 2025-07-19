Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Order Against ICC Advocates

A federal judge recently blocked an executive order by President Trump targeting those cooperating with the International Criminal Court. The order imposed sanctions against individuals like British ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan. The ruling declared it an unconstitutional infringement on free speech and faced international criticism.

Updated: 19-07-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:27 IST
A U.S. federal judge has halted the enforcement of President Donald Trump's executive order that targeted individuals working with the International Criminal Court. The ruling comes after a lawsuit filed by two human rights advocates challenging the order's constitutionality.

The executive order aimed to impose economic and travel sanctions on people linked to ICC investigations of U.S. citizens and allies, including Israel. Judge Nancy Torresen labeled the order as an unconstitutional restriction on free speech, arguing it extends beyond necessary bounds.

Sanctions have already been placed on ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan by the U.S. Treasury Department. The order has been widely criticized internationally, with the ICC and numerous countries condemning the move.

