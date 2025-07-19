Left Menu

Ceasefire in Sweida: A Glimmer of Hope

Syria's internal security forces began to deploy in Sweida following an agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and Syria. This development came after intense conflict in the Druze-majority region. The U.S. envoy played a crucial role in brokering peace after days of unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:33 IST
Ceasefire in Sweida: A Glimmer of Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's internal security forces initiated deployment in Sweida, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the country's interior ministry on Saturday.

This move coincided with an announcement by the U.S. envoy that Israel and Syria have reached a ceasefire agreement. The accord comes after severe clashes and bloodshed in the predominantly Druze area of Sweida, offering a temporary respite to the region.

The ceasefire marks a significant diplomatic achievement for the U.S. envoy who tirelessly negotiated to bring about a peaceful resolution after days of escalating violence.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025