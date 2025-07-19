Ceasefire in Sweida: A Glimmer of Hope
Syria's internal security forces began to deploy in Sweida following an agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and Syria. This development came after intense conflict in the Druze-majority region. The U.S. envoy played a crucial role in brokering peace after days of unrest.
Syria's internal security forces initiated deployment in Sweida, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the country's interior ministry on Saturday.
This move coincided with an announcement by the U.S. envoy that Israel and Syria have reached a ceasefire agreement. The accord comes after severe clashes and bloodshed in the predominantly Druze area of Sweida, offering a temporary respite to the region.
The ceasefire marks a significant diplomatic achievement for the U.S. envoy who tirelessly negotiated to bring about a peaceful resolution after days of escalating violence.
