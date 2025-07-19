High-Stakes Tariff Talks: Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to Washington
Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, plans to visit Washington for further negotiations aimed at avoiding a 25% U.S. tariff on Japanese imports. With an August 1 deadline looming, Akazawa aims to secure a mutually beneficial agreement while protecting Japan's interests. Recent events have not included direct tariff discussions.
Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, announced plans to visit Washington next week for high-level discussions with the United States. The talks aim to strike a deal that prevents a looming 25% tariff on Japanese imports.
Facing an August 1 deadline, Tokyo is keen to reach a beneficial agreement. Akazawa emphasized the importance of safeguarding Japan's national interests while negotiating with U.S. officials.
Akazawa was in Osaka hosting a U.S. delegation at the World Expo 2025 but did not engage in tariff discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during the visit.
