Cyber Heist: Kolkata Banker's Role Unveiled

A Kolkata-based bank employee, Buddhadev Hazara, has been apprehended for his role in a sophisticated digital scam that defrauded a Delhi doctor of nearly Rs 15 lakh, according to police officials.

Hazara, an MBA graduate, allegedly colluded with a man named John from Barrackpore, West Bengal, to arrange corporate accounts for cyber fraud commissions. He was arrested alongside another suspect, Md Sahin Khan, in Bengaluru, after tracking suspicious bank accounts connected to multiple frauds nationwide.

Authorities revealed at least 10 more complaints across various states linked to the same accounts, highlighting the scam's widespread nature. Police continue to hunt for the suspected mastermind, John, while ongoing investigations aim to reclaim the stolen funds.

