Left Menu

Cyber Heist: Kolkata Banker's Role Unveiled

A Kolkata bank employee, Buddhadev Hazara, was arrested for orchestrating a digital scam that defrauded a Delhi doctor of Rs 15 lakh. Hazara, influenced by an individual named John, arranged corporate bank accounts for cyber fraud, facing charges alongside accomplice Md Sahin Khan across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:14 IST
Cyber Heist: Kolkata Banker's Role Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata-based bank employee, Buddhadev Hazara, has been apprehended for his role in a sophisticated digital scam that defrauded a Delhi doctor of nearly Rs 15 lakh, according to police officials.

Hazara, an MBA graduate, allegedly colluded with a man named John from Barrackpore, West Bengal, to arrange corporate accounts for cyber fraud commissions. He was arrested alongside another suspect, Md Sahin Khan, in Bengaluru, after tracking suspicious bank accounts connected to multiple frauds nationwide.

Authorities revealed at least 10 more complaints across various states linked to the same accounts, highlighting the scam's widespread nature. Police continue to hunt for the suspected mastermind, John, while ongoing investigations aim to reclaim the stolen funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025