Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Telangana High Court

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh officially assumed his role as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking a significant transition. Previously serving at the Tripura High Court, Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and a host of other dignitaries, including cabinet ministers and judges from the High Court. The swearing-in ceremony highlighted the judicial continuity and importance of the High Court's leadership in Telangana.

Justice Singh, an alumnus of the University of Delhi with a BA Honours and an LLB, succeeds Justice Sujoy Paul. This transition is expected to bring renewed leadership and vision to the High Court's operations in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)