Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Telangana High Court
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Transferred from the Tripura High Court, he took the oath of office from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. Various dignitaries attended the ceremony at Raj Bhavan.
- Country:
- India
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh officially assumed his role as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Saturday, marking a significant transition. Previously serving at the Tripura High Court, Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma during a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.
The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and a host of other dignitaries, including cabinet ministers and judges from the High Court. The swearing-in ceremony highlighted the judicial continuity and importance of the High Court's leadership in Telangana.
Justice Singh, an alumnus of the University of Delhi with a BA Honours and an LLB, succeeds Justice Sujoy Paul. This transition is expected to bring renewed leadership and vision to the High Court's operations in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New NATO commander stresses unity at handover ceremony
UPDATE 1-Trump to sign tax-cut and spending bill in July 4 ceremony
Devotees Flock to Puri for Spectacular Bahuda Rath Yatra Ceremony
Tension and Mourning: Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Reappears Amid Conflict and Ashoura Ceremony
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei attends mourning ceremony in first public appearance since the Iran-Israel war started, reports AP.