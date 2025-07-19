Left Menu

Mizoram Fast Track Court Sentences Man to 14 Years for Drug Trafficking

A Mizoram fast track court sentenced Seikholen Kongsai to 14 years imprisonment for drug trafficking. Kongsai was found with 1.74 kg of heroin. He faces an additional six months if he fails to pay a Rs 1 lakh fine. Three co-accused were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Aizawl | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:19 IST
A fast track court in Mizoram's Kolasib district has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking by sentencing a 45-year-old man from Manipur's Churachandpur to 14 years in rigorous imprisonment. Seikholen Kongsai, the convict from Saikot locality, was found guilty of possessing 1.74 kg of heroin.

The conviction was handed down by Judge R Vanlalena, who stipulated that Kongsai must also pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh or face an additional six months in jail. Despite being arrested with three others, only Kongsai was convicted due to the lack of substantial evidence against the co-accused.

The police arrested the group on August 21, 2023, for smuggling heroin in an unregistered car from Manipur. Investigations revealed the drugs originated from Myanmar, intended for distribution in Kolasib town. Forensic experts supported the inquiry, which culminated in a detailed charge sheet affirming the heroin's commercial quantity status under the NDPS Act, warranting a severe sentence.

