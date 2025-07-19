Daring Shootout: Police Nab Irani Gang Members in Delhi
Two members of the Irani gang, Murtaza Ali and Siraj Ali, were apprehended after a shootout with police in Delhi. They were intercepted near the Meerut Expressway following a tip-off about their robbery plans. Both were injured and taken to the hospital. Further investigations are underway.
In a dramatic turn of events, two Irani gang members were captured by Delhi police after a brief shootout on Saturday, an official revealed. The suspects, identified as Murtaza Ali alias Damar and Siraj Ali, were intending to commit robberies after traveling from Bhopal.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Sharma divulged that a tactical operation was mounted at the Meerut Expressway T-point, close to Indraprastha Park, after specific inputs about the suspects' movements were received. The suspects were intercepted around 12:30 am while riding a motorcycle.
A volley of shots ensued when the duo opened fire at the police, leading to a retaliatory exchange. A total of seven rounds were discharged—four by the assailants and three by the law enforcement officers. The suspects, who sustained injuries to their legs, were subsequently subdued and transported to Safdarjung Hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
