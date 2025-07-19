Left Menu

Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudan's humanitarian crisis is worsening as fighting in Kordofan and Darfur regions intensifies. With over 40,000 casualties, attacks displace thousands, compounding hunger and disease. Humanitarian aid faces severe challenges amid escalating violence between Sudan's army and the paramilitary RSF, leaving countless civilians without essential life-saving assistance.

Intensified fighting in Sudan's Kordofan and Darfur regions continues to exacerbate the country's humanitarian crisis, with reports of thousands dead and displaced. Humanitarian organizations are facing unprecedented challenges accessing affected areas, as the ongoing violence severely limits aid efforts and disrupts essential services, threatening countless lives.

The United Nations and aid workers report over 450 civilian casualties during a weekend of attacks in North Kordofan's Bara town, highlighting the severe impact of escalating hostilities between Sudan's army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Civilians find themselves trapped amid shifting battle lines, cut off from basic necessities and essential aid.

Further compounding the crisis, a significant number of displaced individuals are in dire need of support. The spread of disease and famine looms large as people flee to already burdened areas like Darfur. With the arrival of the rainy season, conditions are set to worsen, paving the way for potential outbreaks of cholera and food insecurity.

