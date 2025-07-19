Real Estate Regulation in Meghalaya: Boosting Transparency and Trust
The Meghalaya government has established the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, to bring transparency and accountability to its real estate sector. The Authority aims to protect homebuyers, resolve disputes, and ensure project compliance, urging all stakeholders to register to avoid penalties.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya government has officially notified the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, marking a pivotal step to bring transparency and accountability to the state's burgeoning real estate sector. The Authority has been established under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, according to statements made by officials on Saturday.
The newly formed body is tasked with promoting fair practices, safeguarding the interests of homebuyers, and boosting investor confidence by streamlining project approvals and ensuring compliance with the Act. It will oversee the registration of real estate projects, promoters, and agents, maintaining adherence to regulations and providing an adjudication mechanism for timely dispute resolution.
Functioning as an independent statutory body, RERA Meghalaya comprises a full-time chairman and two members. The Authority has mandated that all developers, promoters, and real estate agents in the state must register their projects, emphasizing this as a legal requirement essential for building trust and credibility. Non-compliance, it warned, could lead to penalties and regulatory action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CJI Gavai assures 'complete transparency' in collegium system; says no compromise on merit
More transparency will be infused in collegium system of appointment of judges: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in Mumbai.
Nagaland MP Supongmeren Jamir calls for greater transparency in CSS implementation
We will adopt procedure of complete transparency in appointment of judges; merit will never be compromised: CJI Gavai at event in Mumbai.
Bihar Deputy CM Vows Accountability in Businessman’s Murder Case