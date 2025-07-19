Left Menu

Counter-Terrorism Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Battle in the Shadows

A joint counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led to the death of nine terrorists. Three officials, including a Pakistan Army officer, sustained injuries. The operation was based on intelligence reports, continues with full-scale efforts, and the injured personnel have been commended for their bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a decisive move, police and security forces carried out a joint counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the deaths of at least nine terrorists. The operation, targeting the Shinawari Zargari area in Hangu district, followed credible intelligence reports.

During the ongoing offensive, two police officials and an officer of major rank in the Pakistan Army were injured. Deputy Inspector General of Police Abbas Majeed Marwat confirmed the fatalities as the operation continues to dismantle terrorist elements.

The injured officials were transported to a nearby hospital where their condition is stable. Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi commended their bravery during a telephonic exchange, praising their efforts in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

