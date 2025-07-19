Left Menu

U.S. Imposes Visa Bans on Brazilian Officials Amid Bolsonaro Trial Tensions

The United States has issued visa restrictions against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and other officials involved in the trial of Jair Bolsonaro, former Brazil President. This move has escalated tensions between the U.S. and Brazil, with responses from both nations' judiciary and government figures.

Brazil's judiciary, standing firm against external pressures, stated that it will not be intimidated by the U.S. decision to impose visa bans on officials involved in Jair Bolsonaro's trial, a senior official asserted on Friday. This decision has been criticized as arbitrary by Brazilian authorities.

Amid rising tensions with Latin America's largest economy, the U.S. issued visa restrictions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and unnamed court officials, responding to the court's actions against Bolsonaro. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet also faces the U.S. ban, as Brazil's judiciary continues its independent judicial process.

In a statement, Solicitor General Jorge Messias emphasized Brazil's judiciary's resolve, rejecting what he described as 'sordid conspiratorial acts'. Notably, other justices, including Luis Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin, are also affected, with political reactions echoing across both nations.

