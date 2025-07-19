Family Tragedy: Man Allegedly Murders Grandmother After Dispute

A man has allegedly taken the life of his grandmother following a heated family conflict, police reports reveal.

Mauranipur Police Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Singh disclosed that the tragic event unfolded on Friday night in the Basaria village, under the Mauranipur jurisdiction.

Said to have returned home intoxicated, Manvendra supposedly initiated an argument with his aunt. His grandmother, Mannu Devi, intervened, only to be fatally attacked with a sharp weapon. Manvendra fled after locking the house, but authorities have confirmed his arrest the following morning.