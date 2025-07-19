Family Tragedy: Man Allegedly Murders Grandmother After Dispute
In Mauranipur, a man allegedly murdered his grandmother, Mannu Devi, with a sharp weapon after a familial quarrel. The incident occurred on Friday night, leading to the arrest of the suspect, Manvendra, who was reportedly inebriated at the time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A man has allegedly taken the life of his grandmother following a heated family conflict, police reports reveal.
Mauranipur Police Circle Officer Manoj Kumar Singh disclosed that the tragic event unfolded on Friday night in the Basaria village, under the Mauranipur jurisdiction.
Said to have returned home intoxicated, Manvendra supposedly initiated an argument with his aunt. His grandmother, Mannu Devi, intervened, only to be fatally attacked with a sharp weapon. Manvendra fled after locking the house, but authorities have confirmed his arrest the following morning.
- READ MORE ON:
- Grandmother
- Family Dispute
- Mauranipur
- Murder
- Arrest
- Police
- Manvendra
- Mannu Devi
- Basaria Village
- Crime
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-US arrests, seeks to deport Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr
Delhi Police nabs 2 sharpshooters for Bawana murder
Delhi Police cracks staged robbery case within 10 Hours, 2 arrested
Kolkata college gang rape: Police reconstruct crime scene with arrested men
Srinagar: Senior police officials distribute water among Shia mourners participating in Muharram procession