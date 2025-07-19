Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Thane: Elderly Man's Suicide Raises Questions

A 73-year-old man, Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, was found deceased after allegedly committing suicide in Thane. The incident occurred at his residence situated on a cemetery premises. An accidental death case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the reasons behind this tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:43 IST
Tragic Incident in Thane: Elderly Man's Suicide Raises Questions
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly man from Thane's Rabodi area was found dead on Saturday after allegedly taking his own life, police reported.

The victim, identified as 73-year-old Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, reportedly hanged himself in the balcony of his home located within a cemetery's premises, according to senior inspector Hemant Patil of the Rabodi police station.

The case has been classified as an accidental death, and an investigation is underway to determine the factors driving this distressing act, Patil further informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025