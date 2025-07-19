Tragic Incident in Thane: Elderly Man's Suicide Raises Questions

An elderly man from Thane's Rabodi area was found dead on Saturday after allegedly taking his own life, police reported.

The victim, identified as 73-year-old Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, reportedly hanged himself in the balcony of his home located within a cemetery's premises, according to senior inspector Hemant Patil of the Rabodi police station.

The case has been classified as an accidental death, and an investigation is underway to determine the factors driving this distressing act, Patil further informed.

