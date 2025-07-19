Tragic Incident in Thane: Elderly Man's Suicide Raises Questions
A 73-year-old man, Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, was found deceased after allegedly committing suicide in Thane. The incident occurred at his residence situated on a cemetery premises. An accidental death case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the reasons behind this tragic decision.
An elderly man from Thane's Rabodi area was found dead on Saturday after allegedly taking his own life, police reported.
The victim, identified as 73-year-old Ayaz Hussain Shaikh, reportedly hanged himself in the balcony of his home located within a cemetery's premises, according to senior inspector Hemant Patil of the Rabodi police station.
The case has been classified as an accidental death, and an investigation is underway to determine the factors driving this distressing act, Patil further informed.
