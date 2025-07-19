Height Restriction Clampdown: DJ Vehicles Modified for Kanwar Yatra Safety

In a significant move to ensure safety during the Kanwar Yatra, police halted several DJ-carrying vehicles that exceeded the maximum height limit of 10 feet. Authorities mandated immediate modifications to reduce the risk to overhead lines and public safety.

Police conducted rigorous checks at strategic locations such as Dadri Toll temporary outpost and Shivaya Toll Plaza. During inspections, they found 55 DJ setups with heights ranging from 12 to 16 feet, endangering public safety and traffic flow.

In response, the police swiftly issued directives for modification, which were promptly adhered to by the operators. After the adjustments, the vehicles were allowed to resume their journey, ensuring adherence to safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)