Height Restriction Clampdown: DJ Vehicles Modified for Kanwar Yatra Safety

Police stopped multiple DJ-carrying vehicles exceeding height restrictions en route to the Kanwar Yatra. With DJs posing risks to power lines, traffic, and safety, 55 setups underwent on-the-spot modifications. Vehicles were only allowed to continue after meeting stipulated standards, ensuring public safety during the religious pilgrimage.

Height Restriction Clampdown: DJ Vehicles Modified for Kanwar Yatra Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to ensure safety during the Kanwar Yatra, police halted several DJ-carrying vehicles that exceeded the maximum height limit of 10 feet. Authorities mandated immediate modifications to reduce the risk to overhead lines and public safety.

Police conducted rigorous checks at strategic locations such as Dadri Toll temporary outpost and Shivaya Toll Plaza. During inspections, they found 55 DJ setups with heights ranging from 12 to 16 feet, endangering public safety and traffic flow.

In response, the police swiftly issued directives for modification, which were promptly adhered to by the operators. After the adjustments, the vehicles were allowed to resume their journey, ensuring adherence to safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

