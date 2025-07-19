Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Rallies Against Destruction of Apple Orchards

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to approach the Supreme Court to challenge an order for cutting down apple trees on encroached forest lands. Various political figures and farmer groups, including Seb Utpadak Sangh, oppose this move, highlighting its impact on local farmers and apple production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to challenge a high court order demanding the felling of apple orchards on encroached forest lands indicates a rising tension in the region. Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi confirmed that a special leave petition will be filed in the Supreme Court next week.

Political representatives and farmer associations, citing the need for farm management over timber land recovery, have criticized the court's stance. The orders direct the forest department to replace the apple trees with indigenous forest species to curb repeated encroachments.

Opposition also gains momentum as organizations like Seb Utpadak Sangh plan protests, demanding a halt to the tree-felling and calling for modifications to the Forest Conservation Act to support landless farmers and address ecological concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

