Liquor Scandal Arrest Sparks Political Debate in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy was arrested on Saturday in connection with an alleged Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam from the previous government regime. The arrest was made following an extensive interrogation conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Vijayawada.

According to Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, the process to present Midhun Reddy before the court is underway. The case is being closely followed due to its implications involving various political stakeholders. A parallel money laundering investigation is being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate.

The YSRCP leaders have condemned Reddy's arrest, alleging it to be an act of political vendetta by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They contend that the allegations are based on fabricated evidence, aiming to suppress political opposition. Despite the arrest, YSRCP promises to continue its political fight, claiming public support remains strong.